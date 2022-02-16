Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $30.73

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $29.32. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

