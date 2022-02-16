iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Gap Up to $54.48

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.48, but opened at $55.66. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF shares last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 1,008 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,343,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

