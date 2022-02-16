Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) vs. Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Financial Contrast

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.06% 0.83%

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sberbank of Russia and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 1.91 $10.50 billion N/A N/A Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.81 $4.98 million $1.56 10.00

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

