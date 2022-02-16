CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $24.30. CVB Financial shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 5,765 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

