Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 95.9% in January

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

NYSE:WEA opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

