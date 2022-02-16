$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

