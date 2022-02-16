Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAQAF opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Atlas Arteria has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.