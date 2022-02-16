Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAQAF opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Atlas Arteria has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $5.10.
About Atlas Arteria
