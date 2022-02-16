Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $617.69 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

