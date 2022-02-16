Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 154,691 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 112,396 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.