Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.