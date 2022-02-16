Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.