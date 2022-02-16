Canadian Utilities (CU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 186.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CU. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

