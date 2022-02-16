Balchem (BCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCPC stock opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Balchem alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.