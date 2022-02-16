Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTRN opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Materion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Materion by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

