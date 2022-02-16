Morgan Stanley Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

FROG opened at $26.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

