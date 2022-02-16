Brookline Capital Acquisition Begins Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price suggests a potential upside of 134.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of CRSP opened at $60.97 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

