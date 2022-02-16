StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.03.

In other First Capital news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

