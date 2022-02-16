StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.03.
In other First Capital news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.