Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

