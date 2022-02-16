Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report $7.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $8.30 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

