Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

