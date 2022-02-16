Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $148.32 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

