Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Lantronix stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

