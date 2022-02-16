Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

