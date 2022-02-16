FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $306.00 at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $304.00 to $306.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $244.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.16.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,927,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

