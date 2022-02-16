Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.16. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 7,421 shares.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nobilis Health by 901.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,117,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $149,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008,091 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $36,906,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $28,710,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

