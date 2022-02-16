Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $519.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
