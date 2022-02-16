Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $519.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

