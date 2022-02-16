Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.35

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 3800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $914.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Blucora by 81,261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

