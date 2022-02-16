Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.35

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 3800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $914.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Blucora by 81,261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.