Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $90.54

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.54, but opened at $93.20. Trupanion shares last traded at $91.35, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

