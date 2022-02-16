Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,486 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,515% compared to the average daily volume of 248 put options.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $769,548. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ADPT stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

