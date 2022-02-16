Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EXPGY opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Get Experian alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Several analysts have commented on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.