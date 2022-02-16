Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EXPGY opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $49.97.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.
Experian Company Profile
Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.
