Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 23.6%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.