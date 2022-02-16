HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.99. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99.
About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (HTHKY)
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.