Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

