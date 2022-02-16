iSpecimen (ISPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on iSpecimen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.