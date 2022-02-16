Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

