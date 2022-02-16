Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51.
In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Bakkt
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.