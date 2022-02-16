Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.71%.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

