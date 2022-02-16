Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bodycote plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bodycote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

