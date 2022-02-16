West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WST opened at $385.37 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

