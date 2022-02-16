InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.