Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

TSE:BHC opened at C$32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.06. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$28.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

