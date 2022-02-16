Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (HUT) & Its Rivals

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 701 3267 5023 94 2.50

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.45%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 46.19%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 17.57 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $957.24 million -$1.78 million 15.91

Hut 8 Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.76% -1,517.34% -9.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

