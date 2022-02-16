Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head-To-Head Review

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Positron alerts:

This table compares Positron and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Positron and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 34.26

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Risk and Volatility

Positron has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Equity beats Positron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.