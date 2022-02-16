Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Financial Review

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1st Capital Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp 25.55% 12.02% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.69 N/A N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.19 $14.91 million $1.96 9.86

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

