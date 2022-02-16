Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.26 Million

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $368.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFR opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

