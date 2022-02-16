New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NJR. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.35 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

