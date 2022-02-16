Contrasting Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ted Baker and Gibson Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker $453.67 million 0.14 -$111.42 million N/A N/A Gibson Energy $3.69 billion 0.76 $90.56 million $0.60 31.77

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Volatility and Risk

Ted Baker has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ted Baker and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 1.78% 17.43% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ted Baker and Gibson Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 2 10 1 0 1.92

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Ted Baker.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Ted Baker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners. The Licensing segment includes territorial and product licenses to retail and wholesale operations. The company was founded by Raymond Stuart Kelvin in 1988 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc. is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

