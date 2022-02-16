HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

