Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $312.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. With improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to increased prices and volumes from electronics, energy and chemicals end markets. However, cost of sales continue to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the industrial gas producer has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.88.

Linde stock opened at $301.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

