PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $115.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.09. PayPal has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in PayPal by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,375,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,477,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

