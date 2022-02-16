Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
