Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

