Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

